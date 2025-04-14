With the NHL regular season coming to a close, the Calgary Flames are still looking to sneak into the playoffs. The Flames, 39-27-14, are holding onto the final spot in the Pacific Division for dear life.

Following a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar elaborated on what it is like to push for a playoff spot late in the season.

“It's super exciting,” Weegar said. “It's a lot of fun playing these games. You get ready for games mentally all year long, and they talk about the dog days … we've been in the dog days for I can't even tell you. We've been playing meaningful games, and it's going to continue like that now. If we make playoffs, it just carries on.”

The Flames believe in themselves and are confident in their ability to compete in the postseason if they manage to punch their ticket.

“I think at the end of the day, we need to get in,” forward Jonathan Huberdeau said. “We believe in our group and we're in this position for a reason. We want to get in. Hopefully the chances come and we at least have a chance to get in until the end. That's our goal.”

Center Yegor Sharangovich put an important goal in the net against the Sharks, but is ready to score goals in bigger moments.

“You think about scoring goals to help the team win, but you're not thinking about just numbers,” Sharangovich said. “You're thinking about making the playoffs right now. It's not fun when the summer's long. It'll be more fun if I score and we make the playoffs.”

Sharangovich has played a significant role in the Flames' recent success and his teammates have started to take notice.

“Honestly, when you change something like that, [it's actually good] for a hockey player, it does go a long way,” Weegar said. “Now he’s got that in his routine. It might have changed something mentally for him. But he’s flying right now.”

Flames coach Ryan Huska is pleased with the spark Sharangovich provides the team.

“He makes us a more dangerous team, depth-wise,” Huska said. “He’s a threat to score now. So when he’s on the ice, you have to be aware of him, for one. I feel when he’s playing the way he is now, that any time the puck’s on his stick, he’s got the ability to score. He’s got the ability to make a play that can change a game. And tonight, he did that.”