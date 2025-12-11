LeBron James may be old, but he can still be a dangerous lurker on defense for highlight blocks. San Antonio Spurs star point guard De'Aaron Fox got reminded of it when his layup attempt was erased emphatically by the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward during Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinal game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

BLOCKED BY JAMES! LeBron James runs down De’Aaron Fox for the block 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9rv1yGhSq8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fox thought he was free for a layup after swiping the ball away from Lakers guard Austin Reaves, but James timed the shot perfectly, like he has done a million times before in his legendary basketball career.

And it wasn't even the only play worthy of inclusion in a highlight reel that James did in the first half of the Spurs game. In another sequence, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player decided to test if his 40-year-old (soon to be 41) legs still work, as he went coast-to-coast and finished a play by dunking all over San Antonio big man Luke Kornet.

LEBRON JAMES WITH A MEAN POSTER OVER LUKE KORNET 😤 pic.twitter.com/KmWzIHM2Ca — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025

Sure, the elevation wasn't as high as it used to be, but James made up for it with sheer mid-air violence and power. It is also worth noting that James took off from outside the semi-circle of the no-charge zone. So, yes, his legs still work.

The Lakers are going to need more such impact plays from LeBron James and the others if they are to advance to the next round of the 2025-26 edition of the NBA Cup, as they are currently trailing the Spurs by a big margin in the third quarter.