Georgia Tech football needs a new play-caller for the nation's 25th-ranked offense. Especially to work with a notable Virginia Tech flip at quarterback. Chip Kelly, however, surprisingly entered the picture for the Yellow Jackets.

Kelly's name surfaced Wednesday as Georgia Tech seeks a replacement for Florida-bound Buster Faulkner. College football insider Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed the intel involving Kelly.

“Sources tell On3 that former UCLA head coach, Ohio State and Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has emerged as a name of note. Sources have confirmed that Kelly has interviewed for the position,” Nakos reported.

He adds how Kelly happened to be checking out the Yellow Jackets practicing for their upcoming bowl game against BYU in the Dec. 27 Pop Tarts Bowl.

Georgia Tech could turn to familiar scheme from Chip Kelly

The Yellow Jackets are renown for pounding the football under head coach Brent Key. Often hitting teams with an exotic RPO (run pass option) offense.

Kelly became renown at Oregon for bringing in “blur ball” — a no-huddle spread option scheme with multiple looks. His Ducks teams moved at a wickedly fast tempo, including hitting teams with an orbit motion seen more in past Arena Football League games.

Kelly is job hunting following his firing from the Las Vegas Raiders. However, rumblings surfaced that the Raiders never allowed Kelly to run his own offense under Pete Carroll.

Kelly was immensely successful during his last CFB run. He engineered a high-powered Ohio State offense that delivered two 1,000-yard running backs plus produced a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers.