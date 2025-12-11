The Kansas City Chiefs got a welcome injury bump Wednesday when guard Trey Smith returned to full participation on the club’s Week 15 practice report, a sign the offensive line could stabilize ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith had missed time and was listed as doubtful earlier this month with an ankle issue.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also logged a full practice, and the report showed several of his top pass-catchers and blockers were trending the right way. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rashee Rice, and tight end Noah Gray all practiced fullyon Wednesday, giving Mahomes more dependable options as Kansas City tries to right its season.

The injury report came via the Chiefs’ official release and was shared by senior team reporter Matt McMullen on X, formerly Twitter.

Defensively, Trent McDuffie was limited in practice after leaving last week’s game with a knee problem, something the Chiefs will monitor closely given the Chargers’ dynamic passing attack. The team also continues to nurse the losses it suffered against the Houston Texans, when multiple starters missed or exited due to injury.

Smith’s full participation matters beyond just run blocking. With Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris dealing with arm and knee issues recently, having Smith available helps the Chiefs protect Mahomes and maintain more consistent line rotations. That stability could be the difference in a matchup that will test Kansas City’s offensive cohesion.

Coach Andy Reid has repeatedly stressed he wants to get playmakers on the field and build continuity heading into the stretch run. Wednesday’s report offers a little breathing room. Mahomes has more weapons healthy, and the offensive front looks less fragile than it did a week ago. The Chiefs still must translate that progress into cleaner play on Sunday.