The NHL is preparing to break for the Olympic Games in Milan. On February 4th, teams will see their rosters freeze, putting a brief pause on any potential trade activity across the league. Before any last-second moves — such as a potential Artemi Panarin trade — shake up the first round, ClutchPoints is presenting its third 2026 NHL Mock Draft of the season.

The first-round order is accurate as of the evening of Saturday, January 31st, according to Tankathon.

Previous 2026 NHL Mock Drafts: NHL Mock Draft 1.0, NHL Mock Draft 2.0

1. Vancouver Canucks – Gavin McKenna, LW Penn State (NCAA)

The great debate atop the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft continues to wage on. Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg are the clear 1-2 punch of this class. And some have become to come around on Stenberg being the top pick for a variety of reasons.

However, McKenna's clear elite talent is hard to ignore. His flaws have been exposed over the course of the season. Moreover, he didn't hit the ground running in college, either. More recently, though, McKenna has found his stride for Penn State. Even the main concerns around his game haven't looked as concerning. Combine this with his performance at the World Juniors, and McKenna remains the top selection in our NHL Mock Draft.

2. Calgary Flames – Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

The Calgary Flames certainly cannot complain about this result, though. The Flames are going to enter a rebuild soon, and they will need a foundational player to build around. The Chicago Blackhawks have Connor Bedard, while the San Jose Sharks have Macklin Celebrini. Ivar Stenberg could be that player for Calgary. He's a strong player in all facets of the game. The Swedish star could certainly change the trajectory of a franchise for the better.

3. St. Louis Blues – Keaton Verhoeff, RHD, North Dakota (NCAA)

The St. Louis Blues made the postseason in 2025, but that's unlikely to happen this year. For whatever reason, St. Louis has just not been the same team it was a year ago. When it comes to the future of this franchise, there are one of two ways to go about it. Add another elite center, or grab a defenseman.

In this NHL Mock Draft, the Blues elect to take Keaton Verhoeff, the best defenseman in the class. St. Louis has a promising defender in Philip Broberg. Beyond him, though, they have little else of promise. The situation could change if the Blues elect to trade Robert Thomas around the NHL Trade Deadline. For now, Verhoeff is the pick.

4. New York Rangers – Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)

The New York Rangers are entering what they call a retool. General manager Chris Drury made it public not too long ago with a letter to the fanbase. To some extent, it's admirable that New York recognizes that change is needed. However, making this all public only adds to the pressure on the front office to get this right.

Tynan Lawrence has struggled since a midseason shift to Boston University. However, he remains the best center in the class. He constantly wins battles, and he maintains a level of confidence that's rather impressive despite results not going his way. Lawrence has a chance to become a true No. 1 center in the NHL.

5. Winnipeg Jets – Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Winnipeg Jets have been quite bad this season, and they could be looking to make some big moves. With a top-five pick in their pocket, they can potentially accelerate any retool or rebuild with the right pick. Caleb Malhotra has been a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft. Some consider him the best center in the class, and admittedly, the gap between him and Lawrence is closing. Malhotra, son of former NHLer Manny Malhotra, has some of the best hockey IQ in this class.

6. Chicago Blackhawks – Albert Smits, LHD, Jukurit (Liiga)

The Chicago Blackhawks could go in a number of directions here. Chicago could certainly add another forward to pair with Bedard. And to some extent, that may be preferable. However, they could use a bit of defensive cover, as well. He can truly do it all, though his offensive ability is what has impressed teams. Smits has a ton of potential, and he could easily find himself sneaking into the top five when the 2026 NHL Draft rolls around.

7. Nashville Predators – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

The Nashville Predators have played a bit better recently than they did to begin the year. However, the issues with their roster in our last NHL Mock Draft still persist today. Nashville needs a center, and Oliver Suvanto is a rather intriguing prospect. He profiles as a power forward who can complement skilled wingers. It's hard to knock him around, and while he's not elite at any one thing, he's certainly a capable player with top-six potential in the NHL.

8. Boston Bruins (via TOR) – Chase Reid, LHD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

We have our first traded pick in this 2026 NHL Mock Draft. The Boston Bruins received this pick in the Brandon Carlo trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. It is worth noting that this pick is top-five protected.

The Bruins could use some depth on the defensive end of their prospect pipeline. Mainly, they need a left-handed shot. Chase Reid is a very intriguing prospect that some have a top-10 grade on. He's extremely competitive, loves to pinch down in the offensive zone, and has some very impressive defensive impacts. He's a jack of all trades player that the Bruins could certainly fall in love with.

9. Washington Capitals – Ryan Lin, RHD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Washington Capitals did not envision being here when the season crossed the halfway point. But they did pick Ryan Leonard in the top 10 back in 2023, and he's shown promise since his debut. They could strike gold again with Ryan Lin. The Vancouver Giants star is one of the best defensemen in the class. He is undersized, but he is an absolute workhorse, skating about 26 minutes a night this year. He makes great decisions with the puck and is a very skilled passer. His size could see him drop, but if a team is willing to bet on his skill, they could walk away with a gem.

10. Philadelphia Flyers – Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (WHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Porter Martone in the 2025 NHL Draft, so going with another winger may be overkill. However, the Flyers need high-end talent more than anything at this time. Ethan Belchetz is one of the best wingers in this class. He is a hulking winger who absolutely rips the puck. One major knock on him is his skating, as it's not great. Furthermore, he has had some lackluster results in recent events. Still, the potential and skill are there, and it would give the Flyers some high-end producers for their top-six down the line.

11. New Jersey Devils – Ilia Morozov, C, Miami University (NCAA)

The New Jersey Devils have a pretty good 1-2 punch down the middle with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. However, their center depth drops off from there. And that becomes crystal clear when Hughes or Hischier are out of the lineup for whatever reason. Ilia Morozov is a fast-rising prospect in this class, and an entertaining player to watch. Consider that Morozov is the youngest player in college hockey and playing 20 minutes a night. He brings size that teams covet while being relentless on the forecheck and backcheck. He has shutdown middle-six center written all over him.

12. Ottawa Senators – Forfeited

As mentioned in the previous two NHL Mock Drafts, the Senators have forfeited this pick as part of the Evgeni Dadonov trade fiasco from a couple years ago. There will be no pick made here as a result.

13. Anaheim Ducks – Adam Novotný, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

The Anaheim Ducks selected Adam Novotný in our last NHL Mock Draft, and his stock has risen since then. As a result, there isn't a reason to make a change here. Novotný wasn't an offensive threat at the World Juniors, but off-puck play was phenomenal. His offense came around during the OHL Top Prospects Game, though, and that has acted as a launching pad of sorts. He has been firing pucks every game, and that is something the Ducks could use a bit in their lineup.

14. Utah Mammoth – Mathias Preston, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Mathias Preston was a high draft pick in our last NHL Mock Draft. However, his stock has dropped a little bit since then. There are still some whispers of his name in the top five, but they're noticeably quiet as of late. This doesn't mean he's not an exciting player, though. A midseason trade from the Spokane Chiefs to the Vancouver Giants didn't help matters, either.

Preston is a pest on the ice, and that's his main calling card. He has the ability to produce offensively, and that will carry him into the first round. However, his value is in getting into the opposing team's face and making their night difficult. A team like the Utah Mammoth could certainly use a player like this.

15. Columbus Blue Jackets – Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djugardens IF (SHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets need skill all over the ice at this point. Viggo Bjorck has a ton of fans among scouts for the 2026 NHL Draft. He can contribute anywhere in the offensive zone and brings positional versatility, able to play center if needed. His size will likely keep him on the wing, but in any event, this is the sort of shot the Blue Jackets should be taking in the draft this year.

16. Chicago Blackhawks (via FLA) – Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks added a defenseman to their ranks earlier in this NHL Mock Draft. However, they could still use a winger to pair alongside Connor Bedard. Tyler Bertuzzi has stepped up this season under Jeff Blashill, who also coached him when the two were with the Detroit Red Wings. However, they need a younger player who can develop alongside Bedard. Marcus Nordmark needs to refine his off-puck play, but when he puck is on his stick, he is a threatening presence in the offensive zone.

17. Los Angeles Kings – Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

The Los Angeles Kings will see Anze Kopitar retire at the end of this season. Whether their season ends with the regular season or in the postseason remains to be seen. However, they need to start deepening the center position for the years ahead. Yegor Shilov has some doubters due to playing in an offensive-friendly QMJHL. Some question whether the production and skill are legit. Those questions are a bit harsh on the player. He is a legitimate offensive force, and could certainly make waves in the NHL if he can pick up his work ethic.

18. Seattle Kraken – Dax Rudolph, RHD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Article Continues Below

The Seattle Kraken have never drafted a defenseman in the first round. Considering the depth in the pipeline, it's a bit of a mystery as to why. Seattle has intriguing offensive prospects, but it needs a headliner on the blueline. Dax Rudolph opened the season as one of the best rearguards in this class. He has been a very imposing offensive presence as of late, and he maintains strong defensive play to boot. However, there are questions over how his game will translate, which has dropped his stock a bit.

19. San Jose Sharks – Nikita Klepov, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks are up with the first of two picks on the trot here. With this first selection, they go back to the Saginaw Spirit well that saw them select Michael Misa last year. Klepov did not play with Misa, spending last season in the USHL. His debut season in the O has gone quite well, despite the Spirit being a rather lackluster team. He can shoot and pass with great skill, but if he's surrounded with the playmakers the Sharks have, he could certainly be the finisher they're looking for.

20. San Jose Sharks (via EDM) – Malte Gustafsson, LHD, HV71 (SHL)

The Sharks own this pick through the Jake Walman trade near last year's trade deadline. Perhaps its fitting, then, that they use the selection to take a defenseman in this NHL Mock Draft. Malte Gustafsson is a hulking defender on the backend, and despite his young age, he more than holds his own against Sweden's top pros. He's a solid skater who always moves and makes it his mission to smother opposing players in his end of the ice. The Sharks can definitely work with a player like this.

21. New York Islanders – J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

J.P. Hurlbert has gone higher in our previous mocks. However, as time has gone on, his flaws are becoming more and more evident. His skating is not great, and he's rather slow. Furthermore, he is not great off the puck, either. Still, his shoot is something to behold, especially on one-time shots. The Islanders selected Cole Eiserman a couple seasons ago, so they aren't afraid of a shoot-first forward with legitimate concerns in other areas of the game.

22. Boston Bruins – Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)

Oscar Hemming dealt with a contract dispute in Finland earlier in the season, delaying his debut with Boston College. He's been on the radar all season, but without any game time, his projection was nigh impossible. Thankfully, he's taken to the ice, and he looks really good. His production has cooled off since his first few games, but he is a high-energy power forward who would fit in like a glove on the Boston Bruins.

23. Montreal Canadiens – William Hakansson, LHD, Lulea HF (SHL)

The Montreal Canadiens need a defenseman in their pipeline. And they also know that their Atlantic Division rival Detroit Red Wings are coming up with the next selection. Detroit has a knack for finding gems in Sweden, so the Habs elect to prevent that from happening here. William Hakansson is a good defensive presence that hasn't shown anything major offensively. Still, his defensive ability will be coveted, especially when discussing his work on the penalty kill.

24. Detroit Red Wings – Carson Carels, LHD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Red Wings don't get their Swede, but they get a player who has the attention of a lot of people. Carson Carels has drawn some top-10 consideration, with some viewing him as a top-four lock on the blueline. Our evaluation doesn't put him in the top 10, but he should still be a first-rounder. He ticks off a lot of boxes for the Red Wings, including his two-way skill and strong hockey sense. The Red Wings need depth on the left side of the blueline, and net an intriguing prospect with this selection.

25. Pittsburgh Penguins – Juho Piiparinen, RHD Tappara (Liiga)

The Pittsburgh Penguins could use a bit of defensive depth in their own right, and a run on defensemen has begun. Juho Piiparinen will likely stick around the bottom half of the first round due to his lack of offensive skill. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better shutdown defender in this class. He could certainly help stifle Pittsburgh's opposition while helping send the puck the other way for an offensive rush.

26. Buffalo Sabres – Xavier Villeneuve, LHD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Buffalo Sabres are on an incredible run as of now, and look like a potential playoff team. When it comes to their prospect pipeline, they can afford to stick with the best player available. Xavier Villeneuve stands out as a player Buffalo would like. He is one of the most skilled offensive defensemen in this class. The Sabres could lose Bowen Byram within the next couple of seasons, which creates a need for an offensively skilled defenseman to step in on the left side.

27. Vancouver Canucks (via MIN) – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Canucks traded Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for this selection, and elect to continue stockpiling their forward depth. Elton Hermansson is dominant on the puck, and prioritizes generating scoring chances for his teammates. There are concerns about his defensive impact. He's simply not great defensively. However, his ability on the puck should make him a candidate to go late in the first round.

28. New York Rangers (via CAR/DAL) – Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

This pick went to the New York Rangers in the K'Andre Miller trade from the summer. Here, the Rangers elect to double up on their depth down the middle. Maddox Dagenais is a fascinating late riser in this draft. He is a hulking player, but his skill stands out. He is more of a shooter, but he has the ability to thread the needle with a pass on occasion. He uses his size well when competing along the boards, too. Some team will take a chance on his size-and-skill combo in the 2026 NHL Draft.

29. Calgary Flames (via VGK) – Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The Calgary Flames received this selection in the Noah Hanifin trade a couple years ago. After taking Ivar Stenberg with their first pick, they draft a center to potentially go along with him. Brooks Rogowski stands 6'7″ tall and competes hard all over the ice. There are questions about his offensive ability, but he has some intriguing tools that could make him a first-round pick.

30. Carolina Hurricanes – Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

In our last NHL Mock Draft, Jack Hextall was a top-15 pick. Since then, though, his stock has nearly fallen off a cliff. His skill has been inconsistent as of late, and there are concerns around his skating, as well as his defensive awareness. However, the skill he has shown over the course of the season leads us to believe he can be an effective middle-six player. The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to improve their center depth and take a flier on Hextall here.

31. Seattle Kraken (via TB) – Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

The Oliver Bjorkstrand trade from last season resulted in this pick going to the Seattle Kraken. While they could use another defenseman, the value at this point is in the crop of intriguing forwards. Alessandro Di Iorio is an impressive play driver who has the ability to score on his own. He is responsible with the puck, and is great in transition. He's a solid player that the Kraken can develop into an important piece of their future.

32. New York Islanders (via COL) – Alexander Command, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

Finally, we reach the end of this 2026 NHL Mock Draft. The Islanders use their pick from the Brock Nelson trade to bolster their center depth. Alexander Command is the definition of a late riser. NHL Central Scouting was low on him, and he didn't even make Sweden's Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad. However, he's shown some flashes of being a quality NHL prospect. There's nothing exactly dynamic or eye-opening about his game. In saying this, he's a solid contributor with the sort of offensive upside that would make him look like the steal of the first round if he can sneak in.