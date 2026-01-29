Nazem Kadri’s name has circulated around the NHL rumor mill for quite some time now, but this time, the conversation carries more weight. With the Calgary Flames slipping toward the bottom of the standings and already beginning to sell veteran pieces, new reporting has shed light on where Kadri actually stands as the 2026 trade deadline approaches.

According to a recent report by The Fourth Pillar, the situation has shifted behind the scenes. Kadri hasn’t forced Calgary’s hand, but he’s no longer closing the door on a potential change of scenery.

“In the case of Kadri, multiple sources have confirmed that while he has not formally requested a trade, he and his camp have informed the Flames he is open to being moved,” the report stated.

That distinction matters. In fact, the timing of his stance is quite notable. The Flames recently dealt defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights and have since dropped four straight games, including two overtime losses. Calgary currently sits 30th in the NHL standings with 48 points through 52 games, a sharp downturn from a team that narrowly missed the playoffs last season.

Article Continues Below

Against that backdrop, moving established veterans like Kadri has become a realistic option rather than a distant idea. While Kadri has reportedly made his openness clear internally. Again, the emphasis remains that this was not a demand. Instead, it reflects an understanding of where the organization is headed and where Kadri fits in that timeline.

Kadri’s name has long been linked to teams seeking center depth, including the Montreal Canadiens, where speculation around a second-line role has lingered for months. Until now, those talks stalled because neither side appeared motivated to act.

The approaching Olympic break could serve as a natural checkpoint. With Calgary evaluating its direction and contenders scanning the market, Kadri’s flexibility gives the Flames leverage. Whether a deal materializes before the deadline or becomes a summer storyline, but the message is clear — the door is officially open, and the next move may define Calgary’s reset.