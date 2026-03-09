The Detroit Red Wings saw trade deadline pickup Justin Faulk make his team debut on Sunday. Detroit is looking to continue building its case for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And the next step toward the postseason is taking on the New Jersey Devils. Unfortunately, the team's focus at this point is the injury status of star goaltender John Gibson.

Gibson has been ruled unlikely to return to the game by the Red Wings, as announced on social media. At this time, it's unclear why Gibson exited this game. It is worth noting that he was run into near the end of the second period, but was able to finish the period.

Gibson is in the midst of his first season with Detroit. The Red Wings swung a trade with the Anaheim Ducks in the offseason to acquire his services. After a rough start, he has played like one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. Entering play Sunday, Gibson owns a .924 save percentage since the beginning of December.

The Red Wings currently own a 3-0 lead. Moritz Seider and James van Riemsdyk both have a goal and an assist each. Dominik Shine, playing in his 14th career NHL game, scored his first career goal in the third to make it 3-0.

The Red Wings are looking to break a franchise record postseason drought. If they are going to do this, they need Gibson to be healthy. Hopefully, removing the veteran netminder was more of a precautionary move than it is an indication of a serious injury.