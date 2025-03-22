The 14-year NHL career of hard-hitting winger Patrick Maroon is about to come to an end. As the Chicago Blackhawks took on his hometown St. Louis Blues Saturday afternoon, Maroon told NHL analyst Darren Pang that the current season is his last and that he will be retiring after the Blackhawks play their last game of the season in April.

“We all know the circumstances,” Maroon said. “I laid it all out there every night and I did it the right way. I tried to be an honest player. I accomplished everything in my career that I never thought possible. Sometime you have to give up everything you wanted. I know it's time for me and my family to start a new chapter.

“I won a Stanley Cup here (in St. Louis). I am going to play every game the rest of the season as hard as I can. I'm going to do everything I can to keep playing winning hockey.”

Maroon has never been a star, but he has always played a physical role that has helped him become a winning player. Maroon has played with 8 teams throughout his career and has only had one season in which he scored 20 goals or more. He scored 27 goals and 15 assists in 2016-17 for the Edmonton Oilers. He never scored more than 17 goals in any of his other seasons in the league.

However, Maroon demonstrated his worth when he was a part of three consecutive Stanley Cup-winning teams. He played for the Blues in their storybook 2018-19 season in which they won the only Stanley Cup in team history. He moved on to the Tampa Bay Lightning and won two more Stanley Cups with that team.

Maroon started with Ducks and will end with Blackhawks

Few thought the 6-3, 234-pound Maroon would be a key player in 2018-19 when he signed as a free agent with the Blues. However, the “Big Rig” delivered a hard-hitting and physical style that helped him become one of the emotional leaders on a team that ended the season by winning Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Boston against the Bruins.

Maroon scored 10 goals and added 18 assists in 74 games with the Blues and had 64 penalty minutes. He also scored 3 goals and 4 assists during the Blues championship run. He scored an overtime goal in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars.

Maroon moved on to the Lightning the following season and won two consecutive Stanley Cups with head coach Jon Cooper's team as he continued to play his physical style.

In addition to the Blackhawks, Oilers, Blues and Lightning, Maroon also played for the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins.