The Chicago Blackhawks delivered their most complete performance of the young NHL season, cruising to an 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night. But it was Connor Bedard who stole the spotlight, producing a viral moment that electrified the hockey world and reinforced his status as one of the NHL’s most creative young stars.

In the third period, the 20-year-old center delivered a pinpoint feed from the left boards to the slot, setting up Ilya Mikheyev for a quick strike that extended the Blackhawks’ lead to 7-2 over the Blues. The NHL took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the highlight, giving fans an up-close look at Bedard’s vision and precision in real time.

“We promise, this pass from Connor Bedard is NOT as easy as he made it look. 🛸”

We promise, this pass from Connor Bedard is NOT as easy as he made it look. 🛸 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @StreamOnMax ➡️ https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/8wfOffl7ly — NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

The post quickly gained traction online, amassing thousands of views and reactions praising Bedard’s vision and creativity. It wasn’t just a flashy moment — it came in the middle of a statement win. The Blackhawks scored five unanswered goals after a 2–2 tie, with the 2024 Calder Trophy winner recording three assists to tie his career high and bring his season total to six points through five games.

Bedard’s evolution from a pure scorer into a complete, all-around playmaker has quickly become one of the NHL’s most compelling storylines this season. His latest assist reflected exceptional patience and awareness—traits often seen in hockey’s elite creators. It also underscored the progress of the Chicago rebuild under head coach Jeff Blashill, who earned his second career win with the Blackhawks. Young players like Lukas Reichel and Ryan Greene continued to step up in key moments, showing the growth and balance that define Blashill’s first-year system.

For the Blackhawks, this win was more than just a lopsided score — it was a glimpse into a promising future. With their offense firing on all cylinders and their young superstar playing with confidence, Chicago improved to 2-2-1 and appears ready to make a push up the Central Division standings.