The Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars for what could be a make-or-break game for both teams this season. The winner of this game would get a huge boost in making the playoffs. The Texans sit at 3-5 on the season and need a division win badly to make sure that they don't go down the wrong path.

The Jaguars look to be on the path to the playoffs at 5-3, but they cannot afford a division loss to the Texans. The bad news is that the Jags will be down another starting receiver against Houston. Rising star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will miss this game as he deals with a high ankle sprain. With Travis Hunter on the IR, the Jags are thin at receiver. It's a good thing they went to the trade market and got Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders because he will be their top guy this weekend with Thomas Jr out.

Meyers has a funny statement about meeting his new teammates after playing against them days prior with the Ravens.

Meyers is going to need to step up big time in what will be his debut with his new team. Crazy enough, Thomas Jr. hasn't had an impressive season after a dominant rookie campaign. He only has 30 receptions for 420 yards and one touchdown in eight games. Many expected Thomas to have multiple touchdowns and a ton of receptions at this point in the season. He was a Rookie of the Year candidate last year, but he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have not had the same consistency this season.

Parker Washington is expected to have a huge game as well. He had eight catches for 90 yards in the win over the Raiders. Look for Lawrence to use his new receiver Meyers and connect with Washington, going against a very good Texans' defense.