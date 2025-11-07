The 2025 season for the Buffalo Bills has been a great one. They sit at 6-2, and that has mainly been the case since Josh Allen and James Cook have been a force on this offense, carrying the team when needed. They need both to be successful. Cook missed the early part of the week's practice due to injury, but he has since been cleared to play by the Bills against the Dolphins.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero was the first to report that Cook had been cleared to play against the Miami Dolphins. Cook initially missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot and ankle injury, but has since been cleared to play and will be ready for Sunday.

Pelissero posted on X: “#Bills RB James Cook (ankle) is off the injury report and officially good to go Sunday vs. Miami.”

This season, Cook has 867 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries. He has been one of the best running backs in the NFL, and the fact that he's available for the Dolphins makes the Bills that much better this year, and in particular this game.

Since the bye week for the Bills, James Cook has been almost unstoppable. Against the Chiefs last week, he had 27 carries for 114 yards, and two weeks ago, he had 216 yards and two scores on 19 carries against the Panthers.

The way Cook has been playing this year has allowed Josh Allen to play even better, as it takes a lot of pressure off him. Allen has 1,833 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 70.4% completion percentage. On the ground, he has 280 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 carries.

Cook also told Kay Adams on Thursday that he would indeed suit up despite being a non-participant and limited over the first two days of the week.

“I'm ready to go,” Cook told Adams. “I'm gonna be out there when it's time to play on Sunday.”

This is a career year for Cook, and he's already on pace to shatter his career high in season-long rushing yards. He's just 255 yards shy of that career-high with nine games to go.