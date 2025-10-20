The Chicago Blackhawks have high hopes for Alex Vlasic and his potential in the NHL. Vlasic is one of a few very promising defensemen to skate with the Blackhawks in recent seasons. Artyom Levshunov has shown his skill, and Sam Rinzel has made an impression early on. However, Vlasic may be the team's most important defenseman already.

Vlasic has emerged as a quality shutdown defenseman in the NHL. He has taken more and more responsibility with each passing season. And he's shown the ability to contribute on the penalty kill. Despite only being 24, he is a leader in the locker room. This was made evident on Sunday when he wore an A on his sweater as an alternate captain against the Anaheim Ducks.

This is a big honor, especially for a player of his age. Adding to this is his connection to the Blackhawks franchise. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, and followed the team growing up. All of that made this decision much more surreal. Still, he remained rather humble when talking about it.

“It's kind of weird, honestly. The first thing I noticed when I would come to games and you would see guys like Keith, Seabrook, Sharp, Kaner, all these guys wearing the A's, it's kind of crazy to think that kids are coming to games and looking at me the same way,” the Blackhawks defenseman said, via beat reporter Charlie Roumeliotis.

“I don't feel like I'm that good or that much of a leader compared to those guys, but it definitely is a pinch-me moment. I'm super thankful for that. It's a really cool opportunity.”

Vlasic did not score a point against the Ducks on Sunday night. However, he played a big role in their victory. He skated a little over 24 minutes of ice time against Anaheim. He blocked four shots and delivered two hits in the 2-1 overtime win.

The Blackhawks have shown some promise early in the season. Vlasic is a big reason why Chicago has earned some big wins. It seems as if he is becoming a complete player and an important presence in the locker room this season.