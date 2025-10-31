As the Chicago Blackhawks start the season strong, there have been big contracts signed by young players across the league. The Utah Mammoth signed Logan Cooley to an eight-year deal worth $10 million per season. As the third-overall pick from the 2022 season signs a deal, the attention is beginning to turn to the top pick of the '23 draft. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun has a guess on what Connor Bedard's first big contract could look like with the Blackhawks.

“As one might imagine, the Chicago Blackhawks approached Bedard’s camp, led by Greg Landry of Newport Sports, over the summer and started that discussion. They spoke conceptually, which normally means there would have been some numbers thrown around. But it doesn’t sound like it got too far,” LeBrun reported. “My understanding is neither side has pinpointed exactly how far down the road they’ve kicked the ball. It’s a fluid delay. Perhaps they pick it back up in the new year. Perhaps it waits until after the season. Either way, nothing is imminent on that front.”

What could a deal with the deal between the Blackhawks and Bedard actually look like? “I’m totally guessing here, but I think Chicago will do all it can to go the max eight years, while it wouldn’t surprise me if Newport Sports pushes for five. For five years, I could see something in the $10 million average-annual-value range, or just above. For seven or eight years, you’re looking more at the $12 million-plus range.”

The Blackhawks drafted Bedard first overall in 2023 and are continuing to build a team around the budding star. Frank Nazar is one piece that has already earned his extension. Keeping Bedard needs to be their top priority, no matter what the price is. But they still need more pieces to become a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Bedard recently potted his first hat trick and continues Year 3 on Saturday when the Blackhawks face the Edmonton Oilers.