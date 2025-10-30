Connor Bedard was only 4 years old when Jonathan Toews won his first Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks. While the hockey prodigy was likely closely watching games even when he was that young, he was likely more tuned in when Toews won his two other Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015. Still, it's a great representation of how long it has been since the Blackhawks last had success that their newest star was only a toddler then.

Despite Bedard's age, he is still well aware of the impact that Toews had on the city and organization, and he will be cognizant of how special the moment will be when the former captain returns on Thursday night. For Bedard, it's some motivation for him to one day be treated as well in the city as Toews is after leading the team to three Stanley Cups.

“For him, it's going to be a cool game,” Bedard said. “Obviously, someone that means so much to the city, the fans, the organization, everyone here. For all of us, it's a guy we grew up watching. Someone the whole world is rooting for.”

Bedard hasn't been as dominant as people expected, but it's important to remember that he was still only 18 when he debuted with the Blackhawks. The 2025-26 season looks to be his breakout year, as Bedard is coming off a hat trick in his most recent game and is on pace for 49 goals and nearly 100 points. Toews will close one chapter by playing his old team for the first time, as the next chapter hits its stride with Bedard and Frank Nazar.

Connor Bedard's success this season translated to team success for the Blackhawks. They are a team on the rise, but a 5-3-2 record is a bit better than projected this season. There's no telling if the young Blackhawks can keep it up, but they are moving in the right direction for the first time since Toews and Patrick Kane left the organization.