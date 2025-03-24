The Chicago Blackhawks hope to turn their woes around sooner rather than later. The prospect pool looks great for the Blackhawks, but it'll soon be time for them to surround Connor Bedard with more talent. Another lottery pick this offseason for the Blackhawks will be nice, but it's a matter of time before it becomes old for the playoff-hungry fans. Chicago also has some salary cap to use this offseason, and there is an intriguing list of pending free agents, including John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Aaron Ekblad, Brock Boeser and Brad Marchand.

The Blackhawks could use the salary cap space on unrestricted free agents, but they also have some pending restricted free agents to ponder re-signing. Chicago also has many young players ready to jump to full-time roles, including Frank Nazar and Artyom Levshunov, who have already played plenty of games this season.

Mitch Marner becomes Connor Bedard's next linemate

Marner's career with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been a rollercoaster of emotions. The good news is he has 724 points in 645 games, becoming one of the top wingers in hockey over his nine seasons. The bad news is he has become the scapegoat in a city that has seen its fair share of heartbreak with its beloved Leafs. Marner and the rest of the core have made it past the first round of the playoffs just one time, which is disastrous with the talent on the roster.

The problem with all the talent is the lack of salary cap space. The team has already paid William Nylander and Auston Matthews, and they might not be willing to pay Marner what he and his agent think he's worth. Marner could also prefer going to a city where the bad moments aren't as scrutinized, which does add some question marks around Chicago. The Blackhawks don't offer a complete removal from the spotlight, but anything is more manageable than being a hometown kid in Toronto.

Marner's joining the Blackhawks would be wise for apparent reasons. He has been a mainstay on Auston Matthews' wing for his entire career and has helped Matthews become one of the top scorers in the NHL. The Blackhawks hope that Bedard and his elite shot will reach that level. Having a playmaking winger and sniper center is a unique circumstance, and Marner knows how to fit that role perfectly. If there's a perfect fit to place alongside Bedard in this league, it's Marner, and this offseason is the opportunity for the Blackhawks to make it happen.

Blackhawks re-sign Ryan Donato to play the left-side

The Blackhawks' primary goal should be surrounding Bedard with top-tier linemates. Marner would be a great start, which leaves them with the task of finding a left-winger. They may explore someone else on the roster or an unrestricted free agent, but their best option could be to re-sign Bedard's current left-winger. Ryan Donato has been playing the best hockey of his career with Bedard, and staying in Chicago would be in his best interest.

Donato could try to find a fit elsewhere for more money. However, he has a history of going to a new city and struggling to find his place in the lineup. Now that Donato has found chemistry with a linemate, he should attempt to stay there long-term. Adding Marner to a line with Donato and Bedard could be lethal for the Blackhawks.

Donato is primarily a sniper, even though this is his first season with over 20 goals. He put up big goalscoring numbers before turning pro, and Chicago is the first place he has shown that high ceiling again.

Marner helped Matthew Knies to 25 goals in 66 games this season on the left wing of his and Matthews' line. Donato should see Knies' success and envision how he could play that role in Chicago's offense.

Connor Bedard could get his extension

Bedard will be eligible for his long-term extension on July 1, 2025. The Blackhawks will likely try to sign him as soon as possible, as the uncertainty of the salary cap could cause them problems. The prospect of signing Marner, which would increase Bedard's totals, is also a wrinkle that should rush Chicago to sign an extension.

It'd be a disaster to let the negotiations linger into next season. If a report shows that the salary cap is rising and Bedard reaches another level, he and his agent will want a massive deal. They will search for something significant this offseason, but it'll only get higher if Bedard starts 2025-26 hot.

In an offseason when the Blackhawks could be very active, locking up their new first line long-term should be priority number one.