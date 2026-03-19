The Colorado Avalanche have been the top team in the NHL this year. They made moves, such as bringing in Nazem Kadri, in hopes of winning another Stanley Cup. On Wednesday night, they played against the Dallas Stars, who could be the biggest roadblock in their quest for a second championship in five years.

Early in the first period of the contest, Cale Makar converted a powerplay goal. It was his 20th of the season, which put him in an exclusive club, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

With the goal, Makar became the first defenseman to have three consecutive 20-goal seasons since Phil Housley had six from 1986-87 through 1991-92, and Al MacInnis had three straight from 1989-90 through 1991-92.

Further, his 20th tally of the campaign also gave him the fourth 20-goal season of his NHL career, which is tied for the 10th most by a defenseman in NHL history. The record for most 20-goal seasons by a blueliner is co-owned by Ray Bourque and Denis Potvin, who both had nine.

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The goal that set the record was assisted by Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon. Makar spoke after the game about the need to get points in this game, facing the Stars, who are in second place in the division and hot on the Avalanche's trail.

“We knew what was at stake in this game — big points for the division,” Makar said. “For guys to be able to come out and show up, it shows we’ve got a lot of gamers on this team, a lot of guys with character. So up and down the lineup, I thought everyone played a great role tonight.”

The Avalanche are 44-13-10 on the campaign, which is the best record in the NHL. Still, they are just two points in front of the Stars for the top spot in the Central Division and in the President's Trophy race.

Colorado returns to the ice looking to break a three-game skid on Friday night on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks, the start of four straight games away from Ball Arena.