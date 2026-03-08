The Colorado Avalanche have seen their lineup change plenty in recent days. Gabriel Landeskog will be out with an injury, while Nicolas Roy and Nazem Kadri have joined the team via a trade.

Now, the lineup could be changing again, with a player potentially returning from injury, according to Jared Bednar's post-game comments, as noted by Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

According to Bednar, Logan O'Connor is making strides and could be back in the lineup soon. O'Connor has been out all year after having hip surgery in the offseason. He was nearing a return earlier in the season, but a new injury kept him off the ice.

O'Connor went undrafted out of the University of Denver, but signed an entry-level contract with the Avalanche ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. He made it to the NHL level in 2018-19, playing in five games. He would return to the AHL the next year, but also make it back to the NHL level, playing 16 games for the Avs in 2019-20. Since then, he has remained with the NHL club.

Overall, he has played in 343 games for the Colorado Avalanche, scoring 45 goals while adding 58 assists. He was also part of the 2022 squad that won the Stanley Cup. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last four seasons, including a career high of 25 points in 2023-24 in just 57 games.

The forward will likely play on the third or fourth line when he returns to the lineup, but will add depth to an already potent lineup.

After the 3-2 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild, which included a goal from Nicolas Roy, the Avalanche are now 43-10-9 on the year. That is the best record in the NHL. They return to the ice on Tuesday night, hosting the Edmonton Oilers.