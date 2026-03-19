In MLB The Show 26‘s Road To The Show (RTTS) mode, players can request to change their position if they want to try something new. However, not everybody knows how to do this, when to do it, or the costs that come with it. Therefore, we created this guide on how to change your position in MLB The Show 26 RTTS mode. Let's right in.

How Do You Change Positions in RTTS? MLB The Show 26 Guide

To change your position in MLB 26 Road To The Show, you must:

Enter RTTS

Select the Message Box on the top right corner of the screen

Notify your Manager/Agent/Position Coach that you're not satisfied with the team You may actually receive this message throughout your career

Wait roughly 1-2 weeks to see if your Manager changed your position

Fortunately, MLB The Show 26 gives you more control than ever when it comes to position changes. All you need to do this year is communicate with your Manager or Position Coach that you're not satisfied with the team. When changing positions, you can choose either a Primary or Secondary switch, and you don't need to wait for someone to contact you.

But you don't always have to be the one who reaches out. In some cases, you may just receive a call/text asking about your satisfaction with the team. The same rule applies here in terms of your satisfaction with the team.

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However, position changes don't happen right away. You may need to wait for the next time the team updates their lineup. This can take one to two weeks, potentially more (we can't say for certain how long). Furthermore, they may deny the request for various reasons, meaning you need to try again later.

Additionally, changing positions has certain restrictions and punishments. Depending on your current position, you may not be allowed to try out certain other ones. And every time you change your position, some of your attributes will be negatively affected. So keep these things in mind before considering a change.

For some people, changing positions in RTTS may just be what they needed to play better or reinvigorate their love of the game. But in other cases, you may want to consider creating a new player entirely. Regardless, we wish you the best of luck requesting a position change!

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