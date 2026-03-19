The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in the second game of their road trip. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on the injury report with an eye injury. Jarrett Allen remains out for the Cavs as he battles right knee tendinitis.

Here's everything we know about Donovan Mitchell's playing status vs. the Bulls.

Donovan Mitchell's injury status vs. Bulls

When it comes to the question of whether Donovan Mitchell is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is maybe. Mitchell was not added to the injury report until the early afternoon with a left eye contusion. It was noticeably bloodshot in the Cavs' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

“I can't really see out of my left eye tonight,” Mitchell said after a 19-point performance on 4-of-14 from the floor. He was focused on making an impact off the ball and on the glass while Evan Mobley and James Harden continue to build their rapport.

Cleveland will also be without Jarrett Allen for the seventh straight game, and we know based on the latest update that he'll be sidelined again on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Craig Porter Jr. is expected to be out for at least a week with a left groin strain, while Tyrese Proctor is still not cleared to play due to a right quadriceps strain.

The Bulls don't have any surprises on their injury sheet. Zach Collins, Jaden Ivey, and Noa Essengue remain out of action, while a pair of their two-way players are on assignment with G League Windy City.

Cavs injury report

Donovan Mitchell: QUESTIONABLE (left eye contusion)

Jarrett Allen: OUT (right knee tendinitis)

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Craig Porter Jr.: OUT (left groin strain)

Tyrese Proctor: OUT (right quad strain)

Olivier Sarr: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Bulls injury report

Jaden Ivey: OUT (left patellofemoral syndrome)

Zach Collins: OUT (right toe surgery)

Noa Essengue: OUT (left shoulder surgery)

Yuki Kawamura: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Mac McClung: OUT (two-way G League assignment)