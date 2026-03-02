It will take more time for the pain of losing to Team USA in the gold medal match at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games to completely go away for Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon.

The former Hart Memorial Trophy winner recently opened up about the experience he had with Team Canada in Italy, and while it did not end the way he hoped it would, MacKinnon still appreciates the “positive memories.”

“Obviously, [the loss] stings, still stings, but you know, I had an amazing time, everyone did, and nothing but positive memories from that tournament,” the 30-year-old MacKinnon said, via DNVR Avalanche.

MacKinnon and Canada were the tournament's favorite to win the gold medal. They ripped the competition in the group stage, going 3-0 with 20 goals and just 3 allowed, for an overall +17 plus/minus. They then beat Czechia in the quarterfinals and Finland in the semifinals. In the gold medal game, Canada was stunned by Team USA, which won 2-1.

MacKinnon rued that loss by Team Canada, implying after the game that the “better team” lost.

But it's back to business now in the NHL for MacKinnon, who may still be part of Team Canada's roster in the next edition of the Winter Olympics. MacKinnon had seven points on the strength of four goals and three assists at the Milan Cortina Games.

As for Colorado, the Avalanche have won two of their first three games since action resumed following the long Olympic break. With a 39-10-9 record, MacKinnon and the Avalanche will next begin a three-game road trip, beginning with a showdown against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night.

MacKinnon has 97 points, with 40 goals and 57 assists, in his first 57 games in the 20-2025-26 NHL regular season.