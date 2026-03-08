The Colorado Avalanche were one of the biggest winners at the NHL Trade Deadline. As they prepare to welcome in new players to the lineup, they will also be missing one of their current members.

The Avalanche announced on X, formerly Twitter, that Gabriel Landeskog will be out with an injury.

“Gabriel Landeskog will not play due to a lower-body injury. He is week-to-week,” the post read.

He took a shot to the midsection off the stick of Cale Makar during Friday's game with the Dallas Stars. He did return to the game and played 22:54 in the contest. He showed reporters after the game his athletic cup, which had a large dent from Makar's shot, according to Corey Masiak of the Denver Post.

Article Continues Below

“(Avalanche) captain Gabe Landeskog did take that Cale Makar shot in … a bad place. A key piece of protective equipment had a dent in it after said shot,” Masiak's post on X read.

Landeskog had been solid for the team so far this year. He has found the back of the net nine times while adding 20 assists while playing 47 games. He missed almost all of January with an injury, but did return after the Olympic break. Since his return, he has points in five of six games, scoring two goals with five assists.

The Avalanche are currently playing without their captain against the Minnesota Wild. The two teams are tied at zero, five minutes into the contest.

At 42-10-9 on the season, the Avalanche have the best record in the NHL, but will have to weather this storm, missing their captain.