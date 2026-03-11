The Edmonton Oilers took to the ice against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. After reports of goaltender Tristan Jarry clashing with teammates, the Oilers had Connor Ingram in between the pipes for the game against the Avs.

His stint tending the twine would not last the full contest, as he was injured on a collision with Nathan MacKinnon in the second period.

Nathan MacKinnon has received a five-minute major following a scary collision with Connor Ingram. Tristan Jarry has entered the game for Ingram. pic.twitter.com/3QgcDbKu18 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2026

The collision came with 37 seconds left in the second period, on an Avalanche powerplay. A pass from Brock Nelson sent MacKinnon towards the net. MacKinnon tipped the puck wide, but Oilers blueliner Darnell Nurse made contact with him, leading to MacKinnon slamming into Ingram, and the goaltender falling to the ice. Ingram was able to skate off on his own power, but with a gash on his forehead.

MacKinnon was assessed a five-minute major for goaltender interference. After video review, the play was upheld, and carried an automatic game misconduct for MacKinnon, removing him from the tilt. This left Colorado head coach Jared Bednar baffled, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

“There's no chance that he hits the goalie if Nurse doesn't run into him,” Bednar said. “I don't care if he's injured or not injured, it's a severe crash or not a severe crash. It's not a penalty. If you put guys in your own goalie, it's not a penalty.”

The Avs coach was focused on the play from Nurse that led to the collision.

“The goalie's hurt, so it's five [minutes]? I really don't give a crap if their goalie's hurt. That's on their D-men, not on our guy,” Bednar continued.

Meanwhile, Kris Knoblauch mentioned that Ingram was not allowed back in the game due to the NHL concussion policy, but also noted it was a difficult call for the officials.

“Obviously, you have to protect your goalies. It wasn't on purpose, but you have to be careful with goaltenders,” Knoblauch said. “Obviously, they lost a good player.”

Jarry came in to stop 11 of 12 shots and take the win as the Oilers secured a 4-3 victory with the help of a Connor McDavid powerplay goal midway through the third period.

The Oilers are now 32-25-8 on the year, which places them in second place in the Pacific Division after a key triumph over the NHL-best Avalanche. There is no update on the availability of Ingram for Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars.