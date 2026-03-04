The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the best teams in the NHL this year. At 41-10-9 on the year, the Avalanche have the best record in the NHL. This does not mean the Avs will be standing pat at the NHL Trade Deadline, coming up on March 6 at 3 pm ET.

Now, there has been a surprising report that Valeri Nichushkin could be used as a trade asset, according to Avalanche reporter Adrian Dater.

“I’m hearing that Val Nichushkin might suddenly be in play as #Avs trade piece,” Dater posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Nichushkin joined the Avalanche ahead of the 2019-20 season, signing just a one-year deal. He immediately proved his worth, finding the back of the net 12 times and adding 14 helpers that season. He broke out in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 25 times while dishing 27 assists. Further, he added 15 points in the playoffs that season, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

Since that year, he has had two 20-plus goal seasons and two seasons of 45 or more points. This year, he has lit the lamp 12 times while amassing 24 assists. His play has been up and down as of late, though.

“While it’s possible, I don’t see why Avs would trade Val at this point. But Avs not thrilled with his play of late,” Dater added

Moving Nichushkin could be aimed at clearing salary cap space. The team currently has $6.657 million in cap space, and Nichushkin has an AAV of $6.125 million. Moving his contract would allow the Avalanche to go after Nazem Kadri, whom they have been interested in.

Still, moving his deal may not be easy. The 31-year old is in the fourth year of an eight-year deal, set to expire after the 2029-2030 season, when he will be 35 years old. He also has a modified no-trade clause, which allows him to submit a 12-team no-trade list. Regardless, Nichushkin was once a high-quality goal scorer, and should bring in some interest.

For all the NHL Trade Deadline reporting, stick with ClutchPoints as stories break and develop.