Very little has gone wrong for the Colorado Avalanche this season. With just two regulation losses in 40 games coming into Sunday's action, they are far and away the Stanley Cup favorites. But an injury to captain Gabriel Landeskog could change things for the Avalanche. The veteran crashed into the net during Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers and was helped off the ice.

Gabriel Landeskog needed assistance leaving the ice after crashing hard into the post. pic.twitter.com/3PeGwYxuKz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

“#Avs captain Gabe Landeskog was down on the ice for several minutes. He was helped off it, and helped down the tunnel towards the locker room. Did not look good. Not going to speculate, given his history. He was walking, very gingerly with help, after he got past the bench,” Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reported.

Landeskog has been the Avalanche captain since his second year in the league in 2012-13. After lifting the Stanley Cup in 2022, he missed nearly three seasons after undergoing multiple knee surgeries. He returned for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, nearly three whole years after his last game.

The Avalanche's success has not been because Landeskog is lighting the lamp. With 22 points through 40 games, he is a solid middle-six piece that is important to a Stanley Cup contender. But if he is out for any extended period, his leadership in the locker room will certainly be missed.

The Avalanche recently placed goalie Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, so they are dealing with some adversity now. With a compacted schedule due to the Olympic break, they are going to have to manage without Blackwood and potentially without Landeskog.

The Avalanche have not released anything official on Landeskog's injury yet. But considering his long history of injuries, it is concerning to see him helped off the ice in such an important game. Stick with ClutchPoints for the latest on this injury.