The USA men's hockey team has now won three gold medals in the Olympics after Sunday's triumph over Canada. All three teams had a member of the Christian family on the squad. In 1960, brothers Roger and Bill Christian teamed up to win gold. 20 years later in Lake Placid, Bill's son, Dave Christian, helped pull off a Miracle. And in 2026, Dave's nephew, Brock Nelson, brought home a third gold medal for Team USA. Nelson spoke with NHL.com's Dan Rosen about the emotions that will be flowing when he sees his grandfather next.

“He’s proud,” Nelson told Rosen. “It’s going to be special. It’ll be a fun conversation when I get to call him. I know he’ll be choked up, which will make me choke up. He means the world to me. Yeah, crazy to be here now and share this with him. I know he’s at home watching and not here, but my uncle is here and he was emotional. It’s going to be really fun to see my grandpa and embrace him.”

Bill Christian was unable to make it to Milan, per Rosen, due to travel complications at 88 years old. Roger Christian, Bill's brother and co-founder of Christian Brothers hockey sticks, passed away in 2011. But Dave Christian was there and spoke with Rosen during the celebration.

“It’s incredible. Absolutely incredible. A dream come true.”

Article Continues Below

Nelson's career has not featured many opportunities for NHL players to play in the Olympics. He knows this was likely his last chance to join the family business. “I’m not naïve to think I’m not old in the game,” he said. “To have this opportunity, I mean for me, once in a lifetime. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity. You never know how long you’re going to play. You don’t know if you’re going to get an opportunity. But here we are.”

Nelson took advantage, scoring two goals in the round robin and bringing home the title.

Warroad, Minnesota has another gold medal winner.