The Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Wednesday, earning another victory in a season filled with them. Nathan MacKinnon continued his career season, achieving yet another career milestone in the win against the San Jose Sharks, according to Daily Faceoff.

“Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon records 700th assist of NHL career,” Daily Faceoff wrote.

MacKinnon achieved the feat in the second period after the Avs broke out, pressing hard toward the net. Valeri Nichushkin joined him in the offensive zone and passed it to MacKinnon. Then, the Avalanche superstar found Artturi Lehkonen, who connected for his second goal in the game,

MacKinnon now joins Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic as the only players in the history of the Avalanche to record 700 assists. Now, he has 40 goals and 53 assists this season as the team hits the Winter Olympic break. The Avalanche have the best record in the NHL, and MacKinnon has been a significant reason for the hot start. Overall, it was another dominant win by the Avalanche, with the score looking much closer than the game actually was.

MacKinnon has broken franchise milestones across the board, in what is potentially looking like a career season. After scoring 140 points two seasons ago, he fell to 116 last season. If MacKinnon can keep his current pace, he will end up around 139 points, which is right next to the 140 career-high mark he set two seasons ago.

The win over the Sharks put them five points over the Minnesota Wild for first place in the Central Division, as both teams are off for the next three weeks. After the Avs return from the break, they will have a chance to resume their strong season. Although the Avalanche has a chance to break the regular-season points record, the ultimate goal remains the Stanley Cup. MacKinnon will be ready to help his team try to achieve that goal while continuing to set new milestones.