Ever since Gabriel Landeskog returned to the Colorado Avalanche, it was a matter of time before he scored. On Saturday against the Dallas Wings, he did just that.

For the first time since 2022, Landeskog scored a goal, and it ignited Ball Arena into a frenzy. The Swedish winger has battled injuries since the Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

LANDY GOAL

LANDY GOAL

LANDY GOAL pic.twitter.com/prg6V7WMx1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

He was a major part of that team with his on the ice and off the ice heroics. As a leader of the team, he helped a young team of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen establish themselves as elite.

Fast forward three seasons, and MacKinnon and Makar are still with Colorado. They've developed their games, which has allowed Landeskog to ease his way back.

However, he found his playoff form once again. After all, he led the Avalanche in goals during the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. So far in the 2025 opening round, he might've obtained it.

Gabriel Landeskog revitalized in Avalanche playoff run

It's only one game, but that's all it takes in the NHL playoffs. Not to mention, the Avalanche have some serious experience in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

As mentioned earlier, the trio of Makar, MacKinnon, and Landeskog went all the way in 2022. They understand the journey and what it takes to get there.

Even though Landeskog had doubts about returning, that goal might've done more for him than he could realize. It could've unlocked a new wave of confidence.

After not playing for nearly three seasons and having to retire, this is a major accomplishment. His teammates have seemed to build off of it, judging from 4-0 score as of writing this.

Either way, there is plenty more of the first round series. Unless Colorado melts, they will tie the series with the Stars. Hopefully for the Avalanche, more Landeskog goals would mean a happy and fruitful fanbase.

It might even be one where Colorado advances in the playoffs.