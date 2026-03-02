Despite the Rose's shockingly early playoff exit at the hands of Breeze BC, Chelsea Gray deservingly netted her first regular-season Unrivaled MVP Award for her performance in 2026. Gray averaged 24.2 points per game, the second highest among all players, while leading the offseason league in assists with 6.1.

Gray, who's also been chosen for First-Team All-Unrivaled, opened the season by leading reigning-champion Rose BC to a 3-0 record. She dropped 35 points in the opening game alone, knocking down five 3-pointers and racking up eight assists. Over the course of the season, Gray made four game-winners to elevate her club to victory.

CHELSEA GRAY IS THE 2026 UNRIVALED MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8rVdxiMS9C — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) March 2, 2026

Gray recently won the 2026 Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament by defeating Allisha Gray in a best-of-three matchup. Out of the $300,000 prize pool, Chelsea walked away with $200,000 for herself and $10,000 for each of her Rose BC teammates. As the runner-up, Allisha took home $50,000, while semifinalists Kelsey Plum and Aliyah Boston each received $25,000.

Nicknamed the “Point Gawd,” Gray has also been named MVP in the WNBA. She claimed the 2022 Finals MVP Award following one of her four championship wins, and she's also won regular-season MVP honors and a Commissioner's Cup MVP in the W. The Las Vegas Aces star is also a six-time WNBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Unrivaled Finals MVP from her first season captaining Rose BC to a championship.

Rose BC was unable to defend their 2025 title after getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs with a 69-50 loss to the Breeze. The Rose ended the regular season in fourth place with a 6-8 record.