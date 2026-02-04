The Colorado Avalanche will have the best record in the NHL heading into the Olympic break. Eight different players from the Avs will be representing a total of five different nations at the Olympics. One of them was Gabriel Landeskog, whose injury at the start of January put his status in the air.

Now, it is being confirmed that Landeskog will be playing in the Olympics after he took part in the morning skate on Wednesday, according to The Athletic hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

Landeskog was injured after running into the goal-pipe on Jan. 4, and head coach Jared Bednar has been cautiously optimistic that he would be able to play in the Olympics.

For Gabe, obviously, we’re just really hoping he can get back and be part of the Olympics, and it looks like he’s trending in that direction,” Bednar said to LeBrun just over a week ago.

The Swedish forward was the second overall selection of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Avalanche. He broke in with the franchise in 2012-13, playing in 36 games. He has spent his entire career with the Avs. The former first-round pick has played in 779 games with the franchise, but also missed both the 2022-23 season and the 2023-24 seasons with injuries, while not returning in the 2024-25 season until the playoffs.

Due to injuries and the lack of NHL players in the Olympics over the last two winter games, Landeskog has not represented his home country since the 2019 World Championships, when he amassed five points in ten games.

The men's hockey tournament kicks off on February 11, just a week from today. Sweden is hoping to make a run at gold in the games, and having Landeskog on the ice is a major aspect of those hopes.