The Colorado Avalanche extended their win streak to six by beating the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night. While the Avalanche have been hard to beat this season, teams around the NHL are likely saying they don't need any more good luck. However, on Tuesday night, a strange quirk in Scott Wedgewood's goalie equipment paced the Avalanche to their win, according to Bennett Durando via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“That color (of Wedgewood's glove and pad) helps for sure. Because there's a good chance that that puck was in,” Bednar said about a potential tying goal for the Mammoth. “But the thing is, you've gotta be able to see it in, right? And you need the overhead cam to do that.”

Clayton Keller had a chance to tie the game for the Mammoth at the end of the second period, but the officials deemed that it was inconclusive whether the puck crossed the goal line after going to a review. According to Bednar, it was all about Wedgewood's dark-colored equipment. The decision helped the red-hot Wedgewood get a 32-save shutout in the 1-0 victory.

Ironically, a similar play happened in the New York Rangers-Washington Capitals matchup on Tuesday night. Igor Shesterkin made a stellar glove save, but after review, officials ruled the puck had entirely crossed the line. Unfortunately for Shesterkin and the Rangers, his equipment is white, which made it easier to see.

Most goalies opt for white equipment because they believe it isn't as appealing to the shooter's eye. Goalies think that wearing white gear helps them blend in with the net and ice, making the attacking player feel he has less net to shoot at. Other goaltenders opt for fashion over strategy, and on Tuesday night, it worked for Scott Wedgewood.