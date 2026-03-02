Gilbert Arenas was among the people who were shocked after USC announced on Sunday that Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer part of the program.

USC did not provide an official reason for his departure, although there have been rumors that it is due to off-court issues.

Baker-Mazara, the team's leading scorer, suffered a hard fall in the early goings of the second half in USC's loss to Nebraska on Saturday. He never returned to the game. He was seen sitting with fans at Galen Center instead of on the bench with the Trojans.

Arenas, whose son, Elijah Arenas, committed to USC, urged the team to extend an olive branch to Baker-Mazara. He went on a fiery rant in a video and posted it on X.

“Naw, man, we're not accepting this @USC_Hoops. Call CHAD and say y'all sorry, there was a mix-up! We're trying to make the tournament. ‘Put Our Feelings in Our Pockets' USC Tourney Run,” wrote Arenas in the caption.

In the video, Arenas was baffled as to why USC decided to part ways with the 26-year-old guard at such a crucial point of the season.

“Right before the tournament? This is what we're doing? Our best player, Mr. I Get Buckets, every night, he brings it every night! Guaranteed 18-20 (points) every night,” said the former NBA All-Star.

“I don't know who he cussed at. But get over it, he's right! When you're the best player on the team, whatever you say, you're right!”

Naw man we not Accepting this @USC_Hoops Call CHAD and say yall Sorry there was a mixup ! We trying to make the tournament "Put Our feelings in our pockets " USC-Tourney Run 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2ELgF0XnAO — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) March 2, 2026

Baker-Mazara averaged 18.6 points, 38.3% three-pointers, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his one-and-done stint with the Trojans.

He transferred to USC in the spring after also having stops at Auburn, Northwest Florida State College, San Diego State, and Duquesne.

The Trojans are sitting on an 18-11 record, with all of their losses coming in the Big Ten. They will end their calendar against Washington and UCLA.