The Colorado Avalanche are 13-1-5, the best record in the NHL, heading into Thursday's action. Nathan MacKinnon leads the league in goals and points, but it is the goaltending that is getting the attention. Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood spoke with NHL.com's The Rink podcast about his electric start.

It's been awesome,” Wedgewood said. “Being 33 with the amount of games I've played, I've [always been] looking to get into the net. Then, having the opportunity to be behind this team and start the way we did, it's been obviously surprising to most, but an opportunity that I've relished in and really enjoyed having the chance to put my name out there and show I can do it.”

The Avalanche completely overturned their goaltending room during the 2024-25 season. MacKenzie Blackwood came over from the San Jose Sharks, and Wedgewood was traded from the Nashville Predators for Justus Annunen. But now, Blackwood is hurt, and Wedgewood has been thrust into the spotlight.

Wedgewood ranks top-five in record, 11-1-2, goals-against average, 2.17, and save percentage, .917. Without these performances, it would have been a brutal start to the season for Colorado. But the goalie has stood tall, and Colorado is putting together a playoff push already.

Wedgewood has now played his way into consideration for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. Goaltending is Canada's weakest position, especially with Jordan Binnington struggling to start the year. Both Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson and Wedgewood are playing their way onto the team. Meanwhile, Blackwood and Adin Hill are hurt, and Sam Montembeault is struggling.

If Wedgewood goes to Milan with Team Canada, it would likely be as the third goaltender. But even that is much higher on the depth chart than he could have dreamed of at the beginning of the season. The Avalanche host the Rangers on Thursday night, and New York's struggling offense has a tough test on its hands.