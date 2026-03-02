The Los Angeles Lakers had so much control of their Sunday night contest against the Sacramento Kings that it seemed like Luka Doncic had to pull out some tricks from the deepest confines of his bag just to keep himself and the fans at Crypto.com Arena entertained. With less than four minutes left in the third quarter, Doncic nailed an improbable three-pointer following a move that belongs more in streetball than it does in a professional basketball setting.

Doncic found himself being smothered by Kings defender Daeqwon Plowden, and he tried to blow past him towards the basket. But just as he saw Plowden get off-balance, Doncic tried to pull back for a three-pointer. Even he couldn't fight his momentum, and he ended up slipping, but he still had control of the basketball. He then proceeded to dribble back behind the line and drill a leaning triple over Plowden's contest.

“I did it on purpose. And-1 mixtape? That's what they were saying on the bench,” Doncic said in his postgame presser, via Khobi Price of the California Post.

"I did it on purpose. And 1 mixtape? That's what they were saying on the bench."

Doncic may have said that he did it on purpose in jest, but it's hard not to take him seriously at this point. The Lakers, after all, were toying with the Kings all night long, and that shot only proves that they were leagues above them on the night.

Luka Doncic, Lakers bring the good vibes in

The Lakers have been a bit inconsistent as of late, and the vibes haven't been very immaculate considering how Deandre Ayton has not been very pleased with his role for the team. But this win over the Kings at least helps boost the morale of the whole team, and that And-1 mixtape-esque shot from Doncic only served to further band the team together.

The Lakers will then look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home.