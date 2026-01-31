The Nashville Predators are assessing their roster value ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline, according to reports from Pro Hockey Rumors. Elliotte Friedman shared in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the Predators are currently gauging the market for forwards Michael Bunting and Michael McCarron.

If Bunting is moved, it would be the third consecutive year he has changed teams at the trade deadline, having previously been part of deals involving Jake Guentzel and Thomas Novak. Pundits suggest his trade value aligns with players like Kiefer Sherwood, offering middle-six scoring production for contenders.

Meanwhile, McCarron represents a physical bottom-six presence with an impressive 53 percent faceoff winning rate. His affordable $900,000 salary makes him an attractive option for any playoff-bound team looking to strengthen its fourth line.

The Colorado Avalanche have established themselves as the most dominant team in the NHL as the regular season approaches the Olympic break, recording thirty-five wins against only six regulation losses. Led by head coach Jared Bednar and superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the organization is focused exclusively on winning the Stanley Cup. While the supporting cast has been effective, there is a belief that adding a veteran like Ryan O'Reilly from the Nashville Predators would provide the necessary experience to stabilize the center position.

O'Reilly is viewed as a potential X-factor who could fit into the second or third line, offering a level of confidence and defensive reliability that could help Colorado overcome elite rivals in the postseason.

Nashville's willingness to sell is complicated by its recent success on the ice, particularly following a dramatic comeback victory against the Ottawa Senators. The Predators erased a three-goal deficit to win 5-3, a performance highlighted by the sixteenth career hat trick from Steven Stamkos.

As Stamkos continues to lead with 25 goals, the Predators face a critical decision on whether to push for the playoffs or finalize the veteran trades discussed in recent rumors.

If they do decide to sell, Bunting, McCarron and O'Reilly could all be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.