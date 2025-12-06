There is little doubt that the Colorado Avalanche are the best team in the NHL to this point in the regular season. They have lost just two games this season in regulation time, and no team is close to that mark. In addition to having the best team, Nathan MacKinnon is the best player in the league.

WHAT A GOAL FROM NATHAN MACKINNON TO WIN IT IN OVERTIME OH MY 😱😵 pic.twitter.com/F9qebaHoSS — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

MacKinnon is the NHL's leading scorer and he added two more goals in Avalanche's 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Rangers Saturday at Madison Square Garden. His second goal came midway through overtime when he faked out New York defenseman Will Borgen twice on the same rush and then fired a backhander to the top corner of the net past goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has been recognized as the top player in the league for many years. However, MacKinnon has become the top scorer in the league and he is making game-changing plays on a nightly basis for head coach Jared Bednar's Avalanche. Colorado raised its record to 20-2-6 with the win and they hold a 3-point lead in the Central Division over the Dallas Stars. Dallas has the second-best record in both the division and the league.

MacKinnon's explosive speed often makes the difference

Article Continues Below

The Avs rely heavily on their trio of superstars. MacKinnon is the most explosive forward in the league, while Cale Makar is the fastest and most effective offensive defenseman in the sport. Additionally. forward Martin Necas can beat the opposition with his speed, strength and great shot. Makar has scored 9 goals and 24 assists from the blue line and has a plus-27 rating. Necas has found the back of the net 14 times and has added 21 assists. He has a plus-25 rating.

MacKinnon has been extremely hot in his last 9 games. He has 10 goals and 5 assists in that span. MacKinnon has an eye-catching plus-32 rating.

The Avs will try and secure another win Sunday when they face the Flyers in Philadelphia.