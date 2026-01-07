Colorado Avalanche fans expected the worst when they saw captain Gabriel Landeskog carried off the ice by trainers and teammates with an injury. After missing nearly three full seasons with a knee injury, the last thing anyone wanted to see was another injury. However, there were sighs of relief when it turned out to be an upper-body injury, and another knee injury didn't cause the fall.

The next concern for fans was how long the injury would keep him out. It'd be a great story to see Landeskog play in the Olympics after all the questions about his hockey future over those three years of absence. With the Olympics beginning in a little over a month, any injury to a player now could jeopardize his status. It might not be time to write Landeskog off yet, though, according to reporter Corey Masisak via a post on X.

“Avs coach Jared Bednar said Gabe Landeskog will miss ‘some weeks' with his upper-body injury,” Masisak reported. “Too early to rule out the Olympics.”

The Avalanche has some time to kill regarding getting their captain healthy. They are on pace to possibly break the NHL's regular season points record, and the playoffs are essentially a foregone conclusion. If Landeskog wasn't able to return until closer to the postseason and get some rest, it'd be a great benefit to their Stanley Cup hopes.

The problem is that Colorado's players aren't wired like that. The uber-competitive Landeskog will do anything to represent his country at the Olympics. If there is a way to return in time for the tournament, Gabriel Landeskog will make sure the injury is in the rearview mirror.