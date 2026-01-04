The Colorado Avalanche just won their tenth straight game, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on the road on Saturday. Over the summer, the Avalanche signed Brent Burns to the roster. While Burns did not register a point in the victory, he did make some NHL history, registering his 965th consecutive game, the third most of all time.

BRENT💪 BURNS 💪 pic.twitter.com/Hpjhmyrm1P — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Burns sits just 24 games behind Keith Yandle for second all-time. The blueliner will move to second all-time on March 14th on the road against the Winnipeg Jets if the streak continues. He is also 99 games behind Phil Kessel for the record. Burns is currently under a one-year contract with Colorado, so the soon-to-be 41-year-old would either need to re-sign with the Avs or find a new home to make a run at Kessel. He would then break the record in the 58th game of the 2026-2027 season.

Article Continues Below

The current NHL Iron Man was the 20th overall selection of the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft, coming into the league as a winger. He would make his NHL debut in 2005-2006 with the Wild, and transition to the blueline the next season. Before the 2011-2012 season, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks. In October into November of 2013, he missed 13 games with an upper-body injury. The blueliner returned to the ice on November 21, 2013, and has not missed a game since. Burns was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in December 2021, but Sharks games were postponed, meaning he did not miss a contest.

Burns has since been traded to the Carolina Hurricanes and then signed with the Avalanche this past offseason. He has now played in 1537 regular-season games, finding the back of the net 266 times while adding 664 helpers.

The Avalanche are 31-2-7 this season, which places them with the best record in the NHL. Burns will look to extend his consecutive games played streak on Sunday as the Avalanche visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday.