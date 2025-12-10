The Colorado Avalanche are getting a major boost back into their lineup for Tuesday night's tilt against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, as head coach Jared Bednar has announced that goaltender Scott Wedgewood is ready to return to the crease.

Wedgewood hasn't played since last Tuesday when he suffered an injury against the Vancouver Canucks; he departed the game during a television timeout break in the action and was replaced by MacKenzie Blackwood. But according to Bednar, Wedgewood will return and face his former club in this evening's game.

Wedgewood starts. Necas ill but should play. Brindley a possibility vs Nashville.

Wedgewood has been a revelation for the Avalanche so far this season as he's off to the best start of his NHL career. Through 17 games, he has a sparkling 13-1-3 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

The Avalanche and Predators are scheduled to drop the puck just after 9:30 p.m. ET from Nashville.

Scott Wedgewood is in his first full season with the Avalanche

As mentioned, Wedgewood is a former member of the Predators, as he was signed last offseason as part of their major free-agency haul that also included the likes of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

However, the season was nothing short of a complete disappointment for the Predators, who never recovered from their 0-5 start to the campaign and ultimately missed the postseason. Wedgewood would be traded from the Predators to the Avalanche on Dec. 1 for fellow goaltender Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Avalanche would also acquire Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks, introducing the new tandem of Blackwood and Wedgewood.

While Blackwood was the starting goaltender for the Avalanche during their stretch run toward the postseason and for their opening round series against the Dallas Stars, it's been Wedgewood who has been carrying the torch for Colorado this season with a pristine record and sparkling stats.

Wedgewood was rewarded for his strong start to the season for the Avalanche by being given a contract extension for the 2026-27 season with a $2.5 million cap hit, a considerable raise on his current $1.5 million cap hit.