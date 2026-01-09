The 2025 Ohio State football season was dominant, but they were upset by Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Now, the Buckeyes are in full offseason mode, with multiple players declaring for the NFL Draft and others entering the transfer portal. The latest to announce a transfer was freshman four-star wide receiver Bodpegn Miller, who is leaving after Brian Hartline's departure.

ESPN college football reporter Max Olson reported that four-star wide receiver Bodpegn Miller is headed to the transfer portal. Olson reported that Miller entered the transfer portal after redshirting this past season, leaving him with four years of eligibility remaining.

Olson posted: “Ohio State WR Bodpegn Miller plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells ESPN. The 6-3 196 freshman joined the Buckeyes as a 4-star ATH recruit and redshirted this season. Miller has 4 more years of eligibility.”

Miller was an Ohio native who arrived in Columbus as a highly touted “athlete” prospect from Ontario High School. While he dominated the high school level as a dual-threat quarterback, amassing over 10,000 total yards and 101 touchdowns during his prep career, the Buckeyes recruited him specifically to switch positions to quarterback.

It is also worth noting that Miller enrolled early in January 2025 to participate in winter conditioning and spring practice, hoping to fast-track his understanding of the Buckeyes' passing concepts. However, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Miller to play early, given that Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss were all on the roster and not moving out of that starting position.

Now that Miller departed, it follows a trend of movement in the Ohio State receiver room this cycle due to Brian Hartline's departure to South Florida. Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham, as well as Bryson Rodgers, who committed to South Florida on Friday, have looked to the portal for bigger roles elsewhere because the Buckeyes' receiving room has been so crowded.

The losses for Ohio State hurt, but they still have a lot of talent for the 2026 season, led by Smith and Inniss, and they also added wideouts Chris Henry Jr. and Jerquaden Guilford to the 2026 recruiting class.