As the Tennessee Titans are lining up interviews for their head coaching vacancy, the team has added another big name to the list after consequential news made by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday morning. With the Titans interviewing such names as Raheem Morris and Mike McCarthy, the team will also interview Mike McDaniel, who last spent four seasons with the Dolphins, according to Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Titans plan to interview former #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their vacant HC position,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is the first known interview for McDaniel, who also has interest from other teams, including Cleveland, for their HC job.”

“Mike McDaniel is a coveted OC candidate for several teams,” Schultz continued. “He’ll have his choice on that. But he’s also going to get HC looks, and Tennessee is set to be first.”

As Tom Pelissero reported, there has been “significant interest” in McDaniel since he was let go by Miami, so even if the interview with Tennessee goes swimmingly, there could be major competition for the offensive-minded coach. The Titans are still looking for consistency at the role ever since firing Brian Callahan this past season, who was in the midst of his first year with the team.

Titans set to meet with many candidates for head coaching role

The Titans are set to meet with 15 coaches for the head role, which includes McDaniel, as listed by NFL Trade Rumors, with another big name being McCarthy, who has a connection with Tennessee president of football operations Chad Brinker.

“The Titans will interview former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy next Saturday, sources say,” Ian Rapoport wrote on X on Thursday. “McCarthy also has a Giants interview. McCarthy knows President of Football Operations, Chad Brinker, well from their [time in] Green Bay. Now, GM Mike Borgonzi will spend time with him.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen who the team will hire as its next head coach, but there's no denying they have a bevy of options, as the Titans look to improve after a 3-14 record.