Considering that the Chicago Bears just won their first divisional title in seven years and are returning to the playoffs after posting four straight seasons with double-digit losses, one might worry about players becoming complacent. Although teams always aim high, it is all too easy to subconsciously become content after reaching a huge milestone. Ben Johnson has changed how many people perceive the franchise in only his first year as head coach. But he is not patting himself on the back.

Nor is he crowning his players. Johnson wants his squad to enter the playoffs with an insatiable appetite and supreme confidence. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland revealed the message that the NFL Coach of the Year candidate told the Bears ahead of Saturday night's NFC Wild Card face-off with the Green Bay Packers.

“(Ben Johnson) said if you’re not prepared to play the next five weeks, you’re thinking about anything else, you’re thinking about booking flights for vacation, don’t come in,” Loveland communicated, per 670 The Score's Chris Emma. “He made it very clear about what’s at stake and what this team is looking for.”

Johnson's five-week rhetoric has bothered some people in the media like former NFL HC Eric Mangini, for it is quite uncommon to look so far ahead. Chicago understands the serious challenge the Packers present, but it is not afraid to acknowledge the big-picture goal. Many fans will perceive this mentality as hubris, especially if the Bears fall in Soldier Field this weekend. Though, perhaps more than any other squad competing in this year's playoffs, this franchise could potentially benefit from visualizing ultimate success.

The Bears were bogged down in dysfunction for too long. They finally look like a contender, and Ben Johnson wants to do everything in his power to make sure it stays that way. With young talents like Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland lining up on offense, it is important to operate with a great sense of self-belief and composure.

Chicago will obviously still need to be sharp on the field, but when facing a franchise that has been unquestionably superior for the last three decades, a little extra motivation should only help. Johnson and the Bears begin their five-week mission on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.