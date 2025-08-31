The Colorado Avalanche were Stanley Cup contenders entering the postseason in 2025. Many believed they had a legitimate chance to represent the Western Conference at the end of the playoffs. Instead, former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen haunted them in the first round. And their postseason run ended way earlier than anyone could have imagined.

The Avalanche remain one of the better teams in the NHL. However, their Stanley Cup window could very well be closing. There are positives heading into the new year. Gabriel Landeskog should be good to go now for an entire season. Martin Necas will also have a full season in Colorado after being traded by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Colorado has question marks surrounding them, as well. Their goaltending could be strong again, as Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood return for their first full season. However, they could fall back to their career norms after playing a bit above their levels in 2024-25.

The Avalanche made some rather bold moves on the trade market last season. And they could do the same again in 2025-26. With this in mind, here are two potential trade candidates Colorado fans must keep in mind heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Avalanche's Samuel Girard could be available

Samuel Girard has put in some fantastic efforts for the Avalanche. He has spent a lot of his time as the second-pairing defenseman on the left side. However, there are some signs the team could be considering a trade involving the veteran defenseman.

Girard was essentially displaced by trade pickup Ryan Lindgren last season. He saw time on the third pairing down the stretch and in the playoffs. Even when he did move up, Lindgren received the lion's share of the ice time. In fact, Girard finished the 2025 postseason fifth among Colorado defensemen in ice time.

Article Continues Below

This summer, the Avalanche attempted to re-sign Lindgren. Unfortunately, another team came calling, and they splashed the cash. Lindgren joined the Seattle Kraken on a four-year contract worth $4.5 million per season. In response, the Avalanche signed veteran defender Brent Burns to a one-year contract.

Girard projects as the second-pairing left-shot defenseman entering the season. However, if his ice time continues to decrease, it would be wise to keep an eye out for a trade. What Girard's value would be is up for debate. But a continued decline in his usage would point to a potential deal on Colorado's part.

Martin Necas is an darkhorse trade candidate

The Avalanche traded for Martin Necas in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes back in January. It was one of the biggest blockbuster deals in recent memory. Mikko Rantanen went the other way in the deal, the first of two times he'd be traded that season.

Necas had a very good run with Colorado down the stretch. He scored 11 goals and 28 points in 30 games with the Avalanche before the postseason. In the playoffs, he added five points in seven games. It was a very promising run, to say the least.

However, the 26-year-old is a free agent at the end of this season. The last time the Avalanche had issues signing a star player long-term, they swung a trade for Necas. It's unlikely Colorado will want to move on from him, especially considering who they gave up. At the same time, the possibility cannot be ruled out.