The Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6, 44 points) have not lost in regulation since Oct. 25 and they have not tasted defeat on their home ice since Oct. 23. Nathan MacKinnon is unsurprisingly a major reason for this success. Jared Bednar's boys kept those marvelous streaks intact in Tuesday's 3-1 victory versus the Vancouver Canucks, and yeah, you guessed it, No. 29 was a major reason why.

MacKinnon scored at the end of the first and second periods and now has an NHL-leading 22 goals through 26 games. He is finding the net at an absurd rate, and it is coinciding with a historic run for the Avs. Fans are gushing over the superstar forward.

“Best player in the league,” @NathanMacDaddy commented on X. “The MAC Attack is COOKING!” @nocodad2020 remarked. “Another notch on the road to 70!” @SkoBuffs25 proclaimed.

22nd goal of the season for Nathan MacKinnon! 🤩 Yes, you read that right. pic.twitter.com/ZanUoUAfTR — NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2025

MacKinnon is simply playing on another level through the first two months of the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Although it is still too early for grand prognostications, he is currently skating towards his second Hart Memorial Trophy.

More importantly, though, the 30-year-old and Colorado are pursuing their second Stanley Cup championship since the 2021-22 season. The Avalanche are displaying stellar chemistry on the ice, impressive goaltending duo Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood are stifling opponents and MacKinnon is in rare form. Put it all together, and you have a magical start to the campaign.

This is a complete squad, but everything starts with the franchise keystone. Besides being an elite goal scorer, Nathan MacKinnon also has 24 assists and a 32 plus-minus. He is displaying an all-round impact that has fans in constant amazement. The Avs will try to maintain their dominance when they begin a four-game road trip on Thursday, starting with the New York Islanders (14-10-3).