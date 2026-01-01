Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham is wasting no time making good on his promise to quickly fill out his inaugural coaching staff after coming over from Utah. The veteran coach's latest hire comes from within his own family, with his younger brother, Freddie Whittingham, set to join him in Ann Arbor.

Freddie Whittingham has been his older brother's tight ends coach and recruitment coordinator since 2015 and is set to assume the same role at Michigan, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.

The younger brother is one of three key former Utah assistants to follow Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck was the most notable hire, but wide receivers coach Micah Simon and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. are also trailing Whittingham to the Wolverines.

While Freddie Whittingham was an obvious candidate to join Michigan's coaching staff, he is also an emerging tight ends coach. The 59-year-old is responsible for developing first-team All-Pac 12 talent and current Buffalo Bills star Dalton Kincaid, as well as four-time All-Pac 12 member Brant Kuithe over the last decade.

Freddie Whittingham will now join a Michigan team that has produced multiple NFL-caliber tight ends in recent years. The position flourished during Jim Harbaugh's tenure, with Jake Butt, AJ Barner, Luke Schoonmaker and Colston Loveland all earning All-Big 10 honors before moving on to the next level.

Michigan's top two tight ends in 2025, Marlin Klein and Zack Marshall, underwhelmed with just 447 receiving yards. Barring a transfer, the two talented pass-catchers should return in 2026. The Wolverines also have former four-star recruit Brady Prieskorn on their roster, though he is expected to enter the transfer portal.