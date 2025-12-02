The Colorado Avalanche have not lost a game in regulation in over a month. The team has lost just once in regulation this whole season, and the Avalanche could be on its way to breaking the record for single-season points, held by the Boston Bruins. Now, the team gets even stronger, as they will welcome back a top forward on Tuesday night.

According to Aarif Deen, beat reporter for Colorado Hockey Now, Valeri Nichushkin will return to the lineup for the game against the Vancouver Canucks. It had been previously rumored that Nichushkin could return on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, but he was held out of the lineup. The Avalanche went on to win the game 7-2.

The Russian forward was initially hurt on November 6 against the Anaheim Ducks while blocking a shot. Prior to going down with the injury, he had found the back of the net five times while adding seven assists. Even though he has missed eight games, he is still tied for eighth on the team in total points.

Nichushkin was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars. He broke into the NHL in the 2013-14 campaign, playing in 79 games and amassing 34 points. The next season, he played in just eight games due to a hip injury. The forward then played in 79 games in 2015-16, tying his career high, and that mark is still the highest of his career. Between injuries and time in the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, he has consistently missed time in the lineup over the years.

Regardless, when Nichushkin has been in the lineup, he has been a force to be reckoned with. The winger has lit the lamp 20 or more times in three of the past four campaigns, while compiling 50 or more points twice.

At 18-1-6, the Avalanche are the top team in the NHL. Nichushkin hopes to get back on track for another 50-point campaign as the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET in Denver against the Canucks.