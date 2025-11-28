The Colorado Avalanche have not returned to the Western Conference Finals since seizing the Stanley Cup in 2022, causing some fans to wonder if they would ever reclaim their dominant form. Jared Bednar's squad is allaying those previous concerns following a roaring start to the 2025-26 NHL season. The Avs (17-1-5, 39 points) are firing on all cylinders during a 10-game winning streak, but one specific position group has been reaching historic levels of greatness in recent days.

Colorado's 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday marked its third consecutive shutout, a feat that the franchise had not accomplished since the 2001-02 campaign, via Troy Renck of The Denver Post (originally AltitudeTV). You read that correctly, goalies Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have combined to do something that Avalanche fans have not witnessed since all-time great Patrick Roy was in net.

Although the squad did not win the Cup that season, the point stands. Colorado has rediscovered its mojo in 2025. Aside from a four-game losing skid in October, the Avs have looked utterly unstoppable this year.

They have lost only one game in regulation, falling 3-2 on the road to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 25. Points and goals leader Nathan MacKinnon is obviously a massive part of their success, but the team's goalie play has been remarkably elite.

During this shutout streak, Blackwood recorded 61 saves versus the Sharks and Nashville Predators to improve to 4-0 on the season. Wedgewood earned 22 saves in a tough 1-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks last Sunday. He has a superb 2.09 goals against average.

This tandem, dubbed the Lumberyard goalies, is raising Colorado's ceiling back to championship heights. The Avalanche will defend their marvelous winning and shutout streaks on Friday afternoon, when they visit the Minnesota Wild (13-7-4, 30 points).