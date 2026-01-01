The New England Patriots are getting ready for the NFL postseason. Technically, they still have a chance to finish as the top seed in the AFC playoff structure, but the reality is that position belongs to the Denver Broncos. All that needs to happen is for the AFC West champions defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale. The Chargers are resting nearly all of their key players. As a result, it could be a walkover for the Broncos.

The Patriots could fall to No. 3, but they would have to lose to the Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars would have to beat the Tennessee Titans. A Jaguars win is a strong probability while the Patriots may be a distracted team following disturbing off-the-field incidents involving wideout Stefon Diggs and linebacker Christian Barmore.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has indicated that the team is fully aware of the allegations against both players and the team is waiting for the legal processes to play out before action — if any — is taken.

“These are allegations,” Vrabel said, per the Boston Globe. “We’ve made a statement. We’ve taken the allegations very seriously. What comes of that, I think then we’ll have another discussion. But I don’t think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now. Let the process take its toll.”

While the NFL could step in at any time and impose their own decision to remove the players from the active roster while awaiting information from the investigations, that is not likely. The NFL almost always acts after the legal processes play out.

Drake Maye throws for 300-plus yards and 2 TDs

In addition to finishing the season with a 14-3 record and the No. 2 seed, the Patriots have a chance to see second-year QB Drake Maye earn recognition as the league's Most Valuable Player. He had a brilliant game in Week 17 against the Jets with a nearly perfect performance. He was 19 of 21 for 256 yards with 5 TDs and no interceptions.

He has thrown for 4,203 yards with a 30 to 8 touchdown to interception ratio and he has also run for 409 yards and 4 TDs. It has been a remarkable year of achievement and growth for the No. 3 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye gets plenty of support from the New England running game. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has flashed his talent throughout the season with 858 yards, a 5.14 yards per carry average and 7 rushing TDs. Henderson has been explosive at times, while veteran Rhamondre Stevenson has bounced back after a slow start that included a surprising fumbling issue. Stevenson has 472 yards and 5 TDs, and he has also caught 30-323-1.

Diggs is Maye's favorite target, but tight end Hunter Henry and wideout Kayshon Boutte could get most of the quarterback's attention this week. Henry is a top third down and red zone target, while Boutte has been an emerging talent this season with 31-527-6.

Diggs has caught a team-leading 82 passes for 970 yards and 4 TDs, but he may not be featured prominently in this game because of the physical abuse allegations made against him by his personal chef. Nevertheless, the Patriots have more than enough weapons to get past the Dolphins in this game.

Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson will both register sacks

The Patriots have also had a brilliant defensive season, as they rank 5th in points allowed per game at 19.1 and 7th in yards allowed. The Dolphins are coming off a 20-17 victory over the suddenly struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but beating the Patriots on the road in winter conditions is a nearly impossible task for the Dolphins.

They got a lift from quarterback Quinn Ewers against Tampa Bay as he completed 14 of 22 passes for 172 yards and 2 TDs without an interception. However, the Patriots defense is likely to make life very difficult for him.

The Patriots don't depend on any one player to dominate on defense, but Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson have registered 8.5 and 6.5 sacks, respectively. Chaisson also has 9 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery which he turned into a touchdown.

Cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez have been outstanding in coverage. Jones has 11 passes defensed and 3 interceptions along with 63 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. Gonzalez has 65 tackles and 10 passes defensed. Both cornerbacks excel at delivering tight man-to-man coverage.

Patriots may not be at their best, but will close out schedule with victory

The Patriots have a cohesive offense and a hard-hitting defense. They need the win to hold off the Jaguars and Maye will not let the opportunity slip through his grasp.

New England will come away with a 7-point victory and finish the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.