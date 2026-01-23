The Columbus Blue Jackets shut out the Dallas Stars 1-0 in a gritty game that saw them knock off one of the best teams in the NHL. It was a major win for the Blue Jackets, as they pulled off a much-needed win. Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves talked about what went right in the shutout win over the Stars, according to NHL correspondent Craig Merz.

“Just a lot of commitment to the details. I think that's something that we've been talking about, that we've been really preaching lately, and I thought the guys did a great job of that tonight,” Greaves said after the game.

The Jackets got the only goal of the game when Zach Werenski put one into the back of the net at 8:48 of the first period. After that, neither team could capitalize on their chances. The Stars went 0 for 2 on the power play, while the Jackets went 0 for 1. Greaves stopped all 28 shots he faced, frustrating the Stars all night.

Greaves was making his second consecutive start as Elvis Merzlinkins was still dealing with an illness that forced him out of Tuesday's game. It was the best win the Blue Jackets have had since they fired Dean Evason and hired Rick Bowness.

“It felt good. I think it was such a good job in front of me. Obviously, it's a great team we're playing against. They've got a lot of high-end skill there, and I thought the guys did a really good job on the special teams, in the D-zone, all those little details,” Greaves added.

The Blue Jackets still trail the Boston Bruins by seven points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their next game will be this weekend against Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as they attempt to climb up the standings.