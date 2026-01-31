The Columbus Blue Jackets have solidified their mid-season turnaround with a convincing 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, extending their winning streak to four games. At the heart of this victory was forward Charlie Coyle, who delivered his second career hat trick and added an assist to reach a total of nine points over his last three appearances.

Coyle set the tone early by converting a power-play opportunity in the opening frame and regained the lead for Columbus in the second period after intercepting an errant pass in the offensive zone. Reflecting on his offensive surge, Coyle maintained a team-first perspective, noting that the collective goal of securing two points far outweighs individual accolades, as the roster focuses on playing the right way every night.

This offensive efficiency was crucial as the Blue Jackets fended off a Chicago squad led by Connor Bedard, who managed to briefly tie the game late in the first period. Defensive standout Zach Werenski also made history during the contest by providing two assists, making him the first player in franchise history to record 40 assists in three consecutive seasons.

Werenski emphasized that establishing an early lead has been a defining factor in the team's recent success, allowing them to dictate the pace rather than chasing the game from behind. Coyle eventually sealed the win with an empty-net goal, marking the 31st hat trick recorded in the NHL during January and helping Columbus capitalize on a Blackhawks team playing the second half of a back-to-back set.

Werenski also praised Bowness for his exceptional communication skills, noting that the coach has fostered more conversations in two weeks than Werenski has had with any previous coach. By instilling an aggressive philosophy and a next-shift mentality, Bowness has helped the roster overcome high-pressure moments, such as late pushes from the Flyers or the Blackhawks.

The team now looks to carry this momentum into their next matchup with a 26-20-7 record, embracing a selfless culture where every player is committed to long-term success.