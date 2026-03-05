As the NHL trade deadline is just over 24 hours away, teams are deciding if they are going to buy, sell, or just stand pat. One of those teams is the Columbus Blue Jackets, who need to make a decision on their path forward. They have quality players who will be unrestricted free agents this summer, and could be used as potential trade chips.

Now, it seems that the Jackets have decided on at least two players, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

“Teams calling [CBJ] to inquire about pending UFAs Charlie Coyle and Mason Marchment have been told that – for now – those players are unavailable. Will that change?” Servalli posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Blue Jackets still have time to make a decision. They were one of the worst teams in the NHL when they fired Dean Evason. Since Rick Bowness has taken over, the team has gone 13-2-1. That places them three points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They will face the Florida Panthers at home on Thursday night, giving the team a chance to decide if they want to make a move after the game, but before the deadline.

Coyle and Marchment would both be attractive to playoff contenders if they were to be traded. They are both two-way forwards who can play on the wing and at the center position.

Coyle is in his first season in Columbus after being traded from the Colorado Avalanche in the offseason. He has found the back of the net 16 times while adding 30 helpers. That places him third on the team in points this year as he continues to break out offensively.

Meanwhile, Marchment was acquired during the season from the Seattle Kraken. In Seattle, he had amassed just 13 points in 29 games. Since joining the Jackets, he has 10 goals and seven assists in just 18 games, providing a key spark to the offense.

If the Blue Jackets are going to make a run at the playoffs, keeping Coyle and Marchment is likely a must, even if that means possibly losing them for nothing at the end of the season.

For all of the NHL Trade Deadline reporting ahead of the Friday 3 p.m. ET deadline, stick with ClutchPoints as stories break and develop.